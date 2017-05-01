Jackson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department releases updated road closures list

A number of roads in Jackson County, Illinois, remain closed after recent flooding. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department released an updated list of closed roads on Monday.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road was blocked in the Skinframe Creek area between Princeton and FredoniaMore
The number of deaths on Kentucky highways increased last year, with 73 more deaths that the year before. That information came Thursday from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police.More
Many of the roads were blocked by downed trees and power lines.More
Drivers should be on alert for paving along a section of KY 3468/Old Hopkinsville Road in Trigg County starting Wednesday.More
