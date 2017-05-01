How safe is your child's school: A look at law violations by district

Last year, 6,001 Kentucky public school students broke the law. That's 0.92 percent of all students in the state.

The Kentucky Center for School Safety compiled a report that divides the number of students by number of violations for each district and gives a percentage.

Nine districts in our area are below the state average. Six are above that average. That means more than 0.92 percent of students in those districts committed crimes.

It’s important to look at the size of our districts, though. For smaller districts like Ballard County, 10 students reportedly broke the law. For Crittenden County, that number is four.

In larger districts like Calloway County, that number is 17. The number is 44 in Marshall County.

Graves County reported 62 students broke the law in the 2015-2016 school year and 48 in 2014-2015. Principal Matt Madding says it doesn’t mean crime is on the rise. It means they’re reporting it more. “We're trying to talk to our teachers about different ways to monitor. We're trying to be more intentional and more thorough in the places that we locate our teachers, just to make sure that our school is a safe place for students,” he said.

"Will we continue to educate students so that they know exactly what their expectations are? Absolutely. We do that every year and we do it multiple times throughout the year," Madding said. He was referring to programs like D.A.R.E, which promote resistance against drugs and crime. Red Ribbon Week is another program observed by the district, which specializes in drug prevention.

