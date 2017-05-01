Man charged with harassment over removal of Trump protesters

A Kentucky official says police have served a criminal summons to a white nationalist group leader accused of harassing protesters at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Louisville last year.



Pikeville City Manager Donovan Blackburn said a city police officer served the summons to Matthew Heimbach on Saturday after he marched with white nationalist groups. The summons accuses Heimbach of harassment without injury and orders him to appear in district court.



Heimbach denies breaking the law and calls it a politically motivated charge.



Three people filed a lawsuit last year against Trump, his campaign, Heimbach and another man in connection with the same alleged incident. Heimbach's group described its members on its website as "unapologetically nationalists, fighting to secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."