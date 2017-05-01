Escaped Crittenden County inmate arrested in Benton, Kentucky

An escaped Cittenden County inmate state police were looking for was arrested Monday, according to Benton, Kentucky, police.More
An escaped Cittenden County inmate state police were looking for was arrested Monday, according to Benton, Kentucky, police.More
A local attorney accused of stealing settlement money from his clients appeared in court on Monday.More
A local attorney accused of stealing settlement money from his clients appeared in court on Monday.More
Carbondale Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Graham Street.More
Carbondale Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Graham Street.More
The Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a man officers say shot at a vehicle occupied by a woman, man and two young children on Friday.More
The Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a man officers say shot at a vehicle occupied by a woman, man and two young children on Friday.More
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies was arrested Friday at a home in Paducah.More
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies was arrested Friday at a home in Paducah.More