Escaped Crittenden County inmate arrested in Benton, Kentucky

An escaped Cittenden County inmate state police were looking for was arrested Monday, according to Benton, Kentucky, police.

Police say Marshall County Dispatch received information Monday that escaped inmate 31-year-old Brandon Brasher may be staying in a motel in Benton. Investigators also received information that Brasher had left the motel and was walking north. Brasher escaped on April 29.

Responders with the Benton Police Department, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police drove throughout the area looking for him. The police department says Police Chief Tracy Watwood, who was off duty, saw Brasher outside Pizza Hut. Chief Watwood, and watched him until other officers arrived. An officer arrived and arrested Brasher without incident.

Brasher was charged with second degree escape.