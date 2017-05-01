Crab Orchard Lake submerges Marion road after severe flooding

On any given day, the Crab Orchard Lake in Marion is usually active with fishermen and boaters. Monday, because of recent flooding, only the geese were enjoying the water.

One avid boater, Luis Capote, said he has never experienced this type of weather before.

"It's fun to see the water. It's fun to see the animals and what water can do. But water can definitely be very damaging, and that's the sad part of it," Capote said.

Fishermen who normally bring their boats on the lake said it looks a lot different since the road that surrounds the lake is completely submerged in water.

With more rain expected this week, fire departments are preparing for more flooding.

"It could cause more problems, more road closures," said Carbondale Fire Chief Ted Lomax.

Capote said that, although he did not experience any severe storm damage, he feels for those that live in flooded areas

"If they are going to be hit again, it's going to be so devastating for them," said Capote

The flooding has gone down in a lot of areas. Members of law enforcement are continuing to monitor the levels of all lakes.

Drivers are reminded to turn around if they come across water over roads.