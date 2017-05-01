Water interruption planned for some in Carbondale

Water service for some people in Carbondale, Illinois, will be interrupted for a while Tuesday, according to the city.

The city says service will be interrupted in the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of South Dixon Street, as well as the 200 and 300 Block of South Friedline Drive due to water main construction along South Dixon Street.

The interruptions are expected to last two to three hours. They will not start before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2. The city says the interruptions are expected to end by 4 p.m.

For more information, call the Carbondale Public Works/Engineering Office at 618-457-32-70.