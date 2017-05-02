UTM tennis players find friendship on the court

It has been said that sports can be the ultimate equalizer, in that it can bring people together from many different backgrounds.

For UT Martin's Elina Geut and Olha Burak, they have built a close friendship thanks to their love of tennis.

"Sometimes people don't understand our sence of humor," Elina said.

"We are suite mates," Olha said. "So we see each other 24-7."

As doubles partners, the pair was one of the best in the Ohio Valley Conference this past season.

"I have to know what Olha is going to do next moment," said Elina. "So I am going to be ready we have to think the same."

But while they are playing tennis here in the states, their home countries are at war, as Geut's home of Russia has been at odds with Burak's home of Ukraine since 2014.

"We don't relate what is happening in war between our relationship," Olha said. "Because we are not the problem."

"We don't have time to argue politics," Elina said. "Because we are so loaded with school and tennis. It makes us closer."

But that hasn't stopped some from wondering how their friendship has stayed strong.

"It is about personal relationships," said Elina. "There is nothing wrong with us being friends. I explain to people, that it is about two people, not Russia and Ukraine. We do fight, but that is different."

What isn't different, is their common bond over the sport that they love, which they say can bring anyone together.

"We have eight people on our team from all over the world and," said Olha. "Se are like family."

"The only thing you see of a person is ability to play a particular sport," said Elina. "How good they are, what kind of people they are. That is all it is."