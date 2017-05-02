Kevil man arrested for soliciting teen girl for sex, other charges

A Kevil, KY man is in jail after allegedly trying to solicit a 13 year-old girl to have sex with him.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the girl received a message from an older man on April 26, 2017. She reported the message to her parents who took over the conversation. They informed the man of the girl's age but their conversation continued and became more explicit. The man reportedly sent inappropriate pictures and videos of himself. Her parents reported the incident to sheriff's deputies and they took over the conversation.



Their investigation identified the man as 27 year-old Matthew Pool. Deputies say Pool asked who he believed was the 13 year-old girl to sneak out to see him, send inappropriate pictures and made extremely vulgar comments.



Detectives agreed to meet Pool at his request after he got off work on May 1st, 2017. They claimed to be staying at a friend's house near the mall and said they would meet Pool in the parking lot that night. The department's report says the conversation eventually led to Pool asking to have sex with the girl. Pool arrived at the location just after midnight when detectives arrested him without incident.

Detective Captain Matt Carter says they found a loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun in Pool's vehicle along with some marijuana, digital scales, alcohol in a cooler and a Hydrocodone pill. He says Pool initially denied the conversation, but eventually gave a full confession. He also confessed he was involved in illegal drug activity.

The charges against him include:



- Unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities

- Possession of drug paraphernalia

- Possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree

- Possession of marijuana

Pool is being housed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.