United CEO faces questions as Congress examines air travel

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will be the star witness as Congress examines customer service by U.S. airlines and how air travel can be improved.More
The U.S. president had a historical question: Why did America's Civil War happen? "Why could that one not have been worked out?" Remarks by Donald Trump, aired Monday, showed presidential uncertainty about the origin and necessity of the Civil War.More
A city continues to expand to develop our area and create jobs. Last week, we told you the Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the city of Mayfield's plans to annex four Graves County school buildings.More
The Tennessee Senate has voted to pass a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks if doctors determine the fetus is viable.More
In many places, activists are urging people to skip work, school and shopping to show the importance of immigrants in American communities.More
