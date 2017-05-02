Local candle factory holding open interviews Tuesday

A local candle factory is looking to hire about 20 employees.



MVP Group International in Mayfield will be hosting open interviews on Tuesday, May 2, from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.



The company is looking to hire general production workers, wicker machine operators, team leaders, and quality assurance technicians.



They have full and part-time positions to fill. You can read more about the positions below.



Interviews will be done at 112 Industrial Road in Mayfield. For more information call (270) 251-2888.



