High school football field vandalized, golf cart destroyed at Dresden High School

Deputies say five people are responsible for damage at the Dresden High School football field in Dresden, Tennessee.



The Weakley County Sheriff's Office says sometime Friday, April 28, someone entered a room next to the field house and took a golf cart.



The golf cart was driven in circles on the football field and then into a creek full of water.



The golf cart was destroyed. It was worth an estimated $1,500. The doors on the field house were also rammed by the cart causing $1,000 in damage.



It is also estimated that there is about $500 in damage to the football field.



Of the five suspects, three are juveniles and two are over the age of 18. Four of the suspects are Dresden High School students.



They are not being charged. Officials at the school have decided to handle the incident in house based on school policies.