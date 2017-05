UPDATE: Carbondale firefighters will not be filling up the pool at Super Splash Park Tuesday as originally planned. A makeup day is to be announced in the future.

ORIGINAL STORY: Carbondale firefighters will be helping to get the local splash park ready for summer on Tuesday.



The Carbondale Fire Department will be filling up the Super Splash Park pool at 9:30 a.m.



The splash park is located at 625 South Lewis Lane. It is scheduled to be opened Saturday, May 27.