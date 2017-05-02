Six things to know - 5/2/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The man accused of driving a garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 in March is expected in McCracken County court today. Dalton Lampley is pleading not guilty to the charges against him. He faces six counts of felony assault in McCracken County and 11 charges in Marshall County.



We will also be following the case of Eric Duffy in Calloway County. He is accused of causing a crash that killed Carolyn Morris and seriously injured her grandson in April. Police say Duffy was driving under the influence at the time.



The Writer's Guild of America reached a tentative deal with major studios and networks. Points of negotiations include health benefits and pay increases. Both sides are keeping details of the agreement secret.



President Donald Trump is set to speak by phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin today. It will be their third phone conversation since Trump took office, but the first since Putin denounced the U.S. military strike against Syria last month. Putin is an ally of Syria.



Some people in Carbondale, Illinois will be without water service this morning. It is because of water main construction along South Dixon Street. Service will be interrupted in the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of South Dixon Street, and the 200 and 300 block of South Friedlane Drive. Interruptions are expected to be two to three hours.



Interviews continue today to choose the leader of your child's school district. McCracken County superintendent Quin Sutton retires in June. Interviews are today and tomorrow. They how to name a new supervisor early next month.