U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expanding floodfighting near upper Mississippi River

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it has started Phase II of floodfighting in the Cape Girardeau, Missouri area.



The Memphis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are monitoring the upper Mississippi River.



Personnel are conducting patrols, checking the condition of levees and other flood protection structures and looking for problems like water seepage under levees. Patrols are done each day from 6:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also providing additional assistance to local communities to help them in floodfighting efforts. Some of that assistance has been:

- Supplying 100,000 sandbags to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for use in the upper St. Francis River basin.

- Loaning two portable pumps to local officials in Alexander County, Illinois, and two more to local officials in Dyer County, Tennessee, for possible use in removing interior impounded rainfall.

- Supplying 100,000 additional sandbags and eight portable pumps to the USACE Area Office in Caruthersville, Missouri.



Those who live in flood risk areas are encouraged to stay in touch with their local authorities and emergency management officials for updates on conditions in their areas.