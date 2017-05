Paducah's downtown farmers' market will be hosting its grand opening this weekend.



The farmers' market will be open Saturday, May 6 from 7:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.



More than 70 vendors have signed up for this year's farmers' market.



Paducah Farmers' Market is located at 306 N 2nd Street in Paducah.



It will be open every Saturday until the end of October.