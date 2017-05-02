Sen. McConnell says budget deal sign that Democrats and Republicans working together

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the latest budget deal shows him that the relationship between Democrats and Republicans may be improving.



The $1.2 trillion spending budget passed last week keeps the government funded through September 30.



It includes a big raise in defense spending and $2 billion more for the National Institutes of Health. While it increases border security, it does not pay to build the wall.



The budget also includes money for permanent health care benefits to more than 22,000 retired coal miners.



Kentucky U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell says he see the budget as the first big item where lawmakers on both sides worked together.



"It got off to pretty partisan start here in Washington but maybe this is a sign of improved relations between Democrats and Republicans going forward. This very large bill, of which coal miner health care is only a part, is a very significant step forward in bipartisan cooperation here in Washington, "said. Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky.



The deal covers only health care and does not yet address miners' pensions. That could be a fight in the fall when lawmakers battle next year's budget.