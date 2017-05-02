Paducah man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a wanted person.More
Deputies say five people are responsible for damage at the Dresden High School football field in Dresden, Tennessee.More
Last year, 6,001 Kentucky public school students broke the law. That's 0.92 percent of all students in the state.More
An escaped Cittenden County inmate state police were looking for was arrested Monday, according to Benton, Kentucky, police.More
A local attorney accused of stealing settlement money from his clients appeared in court on Monday.More
