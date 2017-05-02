Paducah man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a wanted person.



Deputies are looking for 43-year-old Allen Shane Beasley of Paducah.



He is wanted for numerous outstanding warrants out of McCracken County including but not limited to bail jumping, contempt of court, fleeing or evading police and assault 3rd (police officer).



Anyone with information about Beasley's current or recent whereabouts should call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at (270) 444-4719.