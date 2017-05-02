Court: Gay couple's suit against Kentucky clerk can proceed

A federal appeals court says a gay couple's lawsuit seeking damages from a Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue them a marriage license can proceed.More
A Kentucky family court judge says he won't hear anymore adoption cases that involve gay adults.More
The Tennessee Senate has passed legislation requiring use of the "natural and ordinary meaning" of undefined words in state law, which LGBT advocates fear could spur discrimination against same-sex couples and transgender people.More
A bill headed to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's desk is designed to protect religious expressions in public schools but has LGBT advocates worried it will give student groups a license to discriminate.More
Among those in attendance Monday was U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who called late U.S. District Judge John G. Heyburn a "dear friend." Heyburn died of cancer in 2015.More
