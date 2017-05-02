Two car crash blocking US 68 between Draffenville and Aurora - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Two car crash blocking US 68 between Draffenville and Aurora

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -

A portion of US 68 is blocked in Marshall County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there is a two car crash between the 15 and 16 mile marker. This is just north of the KY 408 intersection.

The road is expected to be closed until about 3:20 p.m.

A detour has been established.

