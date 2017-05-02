Two car crash blocking US 68 between Draffenville and Aurora

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there is a two car crash between the 15 and 16 mile marker. This is just north of the KY 408 intersection.More
A Mayfield man was injured in a crash on KY Dam Road Monday morning.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road was blocked in the Skinframe Creek area between Princeton and FredoniaMore
The number of deaths on Kentucky highways increased last year, with 73 more deaths that the year before. That information came Thursday from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police.More
Deputies say a car driving at a high rate of speed, left the road and hit a power pole.More
