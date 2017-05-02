City and county providing sandbags for people living along the Big Muddy River

As they deal with flooding from the Big Muddy River, the city of Murphysboro and Jackson County opened a facility Tuesday where people who live along the river can get sandbags to protect their property.

The Murphysboro Emergency Management Agency says people can get sand and sandbags provided at the former Curwood Plant on North 19th Street in Murphysboro until around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The facility will reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

If you go to pick up sandbags, the EMA says you will have to fill and transport the sandbags yourself. The agency says state Rep. Terri Bryant donated five dump truck loads of sand for the facility.

The EMA says the Murphysboro has closed a number of streets because of flooding from the river. Those are:

- Plum Street

- Watson Road between the school and Williams Street

- Shomaker Drive between Bridge Street and the 1200 block

- Parts of South 3rd and 4th streets

- Lindell Street and South 23rd near the boat ramp

- West Riverside Park Road

The EMA says drivers are asked to avoid those areas if they can, and you are reminded not to try to drive through flooded roadways.

You can call the Red Cross at 314-516-2800 if you need a place to stay or other help because of the flooding.

For information on the flooding from the city, including the river stage and crest projections, click here.