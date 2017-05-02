Trump, Putin signal new effort to cooperate on Syria

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled the prospect of increased cooperation in Syria Tuesday, in what the White House called a "very good" phone discussion that included a focus on setting up safe zones in the war-torn nation.More
The chairman of the House Transportation Committee is urging United Airlines and other carriers to use the notoriety of a passenger's removal from a United flight to make changes that improve customer service.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the latest budget deal shows him that the relationship between Democrats and Republicans may be improving.More
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will be the star witness as Congress examines customer service by U.S. airlines and how air travel can be improved.More
The U.S. president had a historical question: Why did America's Civil War happen? "Why could that one not have been worked out?" Remarks by Donald Trump, aired Monday, showed presidential uncertainty about the origin and necessity of the Civil War.More
