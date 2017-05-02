I-55 closure to cut off southeast Missouri from St. Louis

Missouri transportation officials have announced an interstate closure that, along with other major route closures, will cut St. Louis off from any roads to the south. The closure is due to rising water levels on a river after heavy rains.

Interstate 55 will close after 12 a.m. Wednesday at the Meramec River between St. Louis and Jefferson counties as the river continues to rise, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

MoDot says that section of I-55 will stay closed for the rest of the week. The Meramec River crossings on Route 61/67 (Lemay Ferry/Jeffco Boulevard) and Route 231 (Telegraph) will also close after midnight. That's not the only major route closure the state is experiencing after heavy rains.

The transportation department says major route closures include:

- I-44 in St. Louis/Franklin counties between I-270 and Route 100

- I-44 between St. Roberts and Lebanon

- Route 141 at I-44 in St. Louis County

- Route 30/Gravois in St. Louis County at Meramec River

- Route 21/Tesson Ferry in St. Louis County at Meramec River and Route 141 at Route 21 before Tuesday evening rush hour.

- Route 109 in Eureka in St. Louis County will close overnight

- Route 63 near Vienna, between Rolla and Jefferson City

- Route 50 at Mount Sterling in Gasconade County

MoDot says anyone who needs to travel between southeast Missouri and St. Louis will have to find routes in Illinois.

Most of the major routes aren't expected to open again until late in the week due to rising water on multiple major rivers in Missouri. Drivers are reminded that not all flooded roads will have road closure signs, and to turn around if they find water over the roadway.

For Missouri's Traveler information map, click here.