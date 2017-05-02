Ladies Living Free celebrates 10 years of success in addiction recovery

Women stay for six to nine months on the campus.

These women are recovering addicts and help other women recover every day.

These women are not what you may imagine when you think of addicts. They are mothers and wives.

"I came here...10 years ago from jail. I was addicted for 14 years," said Becky Pritchett. "When I was sitting in jail, I remember thinking that I was giving up. I knew that I wasn't going to change. I didn't really want to change."

Becky was a part of the first group of women at Ladies Living Free 10 years ago. Women go there for six to nine months. They are put back into the workforce with a new support group.

Stacie Aycock went to Ladies Living Free in 2012 after being incarcerated for her fourth DUI. Now, she works there, giving back to the women who need her help.

"I had thought I was the only one that was as bad off as I was, and that I would never be anything different than my past actions," said Stacie.

The ladies say when they walk through the doors of the rehab center, it's like coming home. Becky still remembers when she arrived there 10 years ago. "We were pulling in the driveway, and just this peace came over me. I knew that that's what I needed, and this is the place I needed to be," she said.

Becky and Stacie are faces of addiction. They are everyday people who needed another chance.

"Look how far we've come from the life that we used to live compared to the life that we live now," Becky said.

They say everyone in their lives has gotten a second chance to meet who they are now because of Ladies Living Free.

Ladies Living Free receives 75 applications every three months, and the can only house ten of those. They are hoping to expand their center soon to help more women recover.

You can donate here.