Jackson, Franklin counties declare disasters due to flooding

Two southern Illinois counties have declared a local state of disaster due to flooding. The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency and the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency have announced disaster proclamations for their respective counties.

Jackson County Chairman John Rendleman signed a proclamation of disaster Tuesday, citing damage from flooding that has already happened, along with "near record forecasts for both the Mississippi and Big Muddy rivers this week," that "will likely worsen conditions in some areas." More rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday that could cause more flooding.

Franklin County Board Chairman Randall Crocker declared a state of disaster on Monday, citing damage and other problems at local roads and homes from flooding.

