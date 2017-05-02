Workers raising part of Route 177 in Cape Girardeau County in anticipation of further flooding

The Missouri Department of Transportation says work is underway to temporarily raise part of Route 177 in Cape Girardeau County Tuesday.

MoDOT says workers are temporarily raising Route 177 just north of the United Methodist Chapel near Scism Creek to help prevent people who live their from being trapped by flooding.

The transportation department says without raising that part of the roadway, it is expected that it would flood sometime between Wednesday and Thursday.

The area of road will be down to one lane, and only local and emergency traffic will have access.

The city of Cape Girardeau has released an updated list Tuesday of street closures.

Closures within the city limits are:

- 1st Street between Main and Water streets

- North End Boulevard between North Fountain Street and Big Bend Road

- Water between 2nd and 4th streets

- 3rd between Main and Water

- Main Street between 3rd Street and south of 1st Street

- East Cape Rock Drive just north of Cape Rock Circle

- South Sprigg Street from Old Hwy 61 to Petroleum Road

- Kingshighway/Route 74 to Diversion Channel

- Hwy 177 from CR 651 to Cape Rock Drive

For more flooding information from the city of Cape Girardeau, click here.