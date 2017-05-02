Complaint, indictment brought against Filbeck-Cann and King owner

We're learning more Tuesday about details surrounding investigations into a Benton, Kentucky, funeral home and its owner.

There was a complaint filed against Filbeck-Cann and King and owner Tim King. The Kentucky board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors will hear that complaint at one of its board meetings.

The person who filed the complaint said they were concerned about the business practices at Filbeck-Cann and King. The complaint concerns a 2014 cremation, and according to board members, that is the first complaint in at past 10 years against the funeral home.

Procedure says Tim King has 20 days to respond to the complaint, and then it will be put before the board. Depending on the board's findings, it could fine him, strip his license, or take no action at all.

We do know the complaint is not connected to a state investigation we learned about on Monday. State insurance investigators were at the funeral home Monday. Investigators pulled several records from the funeral home. Commonwealth Attorney Mark Blankenship says it's in response to complaints into pre-planned insurance policies sold at Filbeck-Cann and King.

The Department of Insurance did respond Tuesday to say it cannot comment because it's an open investigation.

We're also learning about a grand jury that indicted King in March on theft charges. The indictment shows King was charged with theft by deception including cold checks for $805. That charge was dismissed 16 days later, when King paid the amount in full with restitution and fees.