Complaint, indictment brought against Filbeck-Cann and King owner

During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the state dropped four felony counts of first degree assault against Dalton Lampley. He still faces two other counts of assault.More
During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the state dropped four felony counts of first degree assault against Dalton Lampley. He still faces two other counts of assault.More
We're learning more Tuesday about details surrounding investigations into a Benton, Kentucky, funeral home and its owner.More
We're learning more Tuesday about details surrounding investigations into a Benton, Kentucky, funeral home and its owner.More
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a wanted person.More
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a wanted person.More
Deputies say five people are responsible for damage at the Dresden High School football field in Dresden, Tennessee.More
Deputies say five people are responsible for damage at the Dresden High School football field in Dresden, Tennessee.More
Last year, 6,001 Kentucky public school students broke the law. That's 0.92 percent of all students in the state.More
Last year, 6,001 Kentucky public school students broke the law. That's 0.92 percent of all students in the state.More