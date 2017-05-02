Four assault counts dropped in Dalton Lampley case

During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the state dropped four felony counts of first degree assault against Dalton Lampley. That's because the garbage truck he's accused of driving the wrong way down Interstate 24 in March didn't actually hit some of the cars involved in the multi-vehicle wreck near Exit 7 in Paducah.



Police say Lampley drove a Waste Path garbage the wrong way of the interstate, leading two a two-county police chase and a nine-vehicle wreck.

He still faces two other counts of assault, because two crash victims were sent to the hospital.

"He admitted to using methamphetamine that same day and days prior," Paducah Police Detective Justin Hodges told a courtroom during the preliminary hearing.

Hodges interviewed Lampley after his arrest. Police say six people were hurt, but Hodges explained that two went to the hospital. One was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"He underwent surgery there, some reconstruction surgery on the femur area, and he had complications from that," Hodges said.

Hodges says the other victim had broken ribs and other injuries. He says both victims still recover. We also learned that Lampley arrived to work at Waste Path at 5:30 that morning and stopped at Petter Supply in Paducah before the chase.

"I laid eyes on the vehicle as it went over the overpass of John Puryear Drive," said McCracken County Sheriff's Deputy Dwayne Pickett.

Pickett said that when police called the sheriff's department for back up, he caught up to Lampley and followed him into Marshall County.

"At no time did he ever attempt to stop for me," Pickett said.

At the hearing, Lampley's attorney, Jeremy Ian Smith, made sure Lampley was tested for the synthetic drug known as U4 or pink.

"I think it's very important. Lets put it that way," Smith said.

Smith said he's getting all the information he can get to determine the outcome of the case, whether it ends in a plea or a trial.

Lampley is also charged with three felonies in Marshall County. He appeared for that preliminary hearing last month. Both cases have been sent to grand juries.