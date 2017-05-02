Paducah reminds homeowners to follow codes or pay fine

If you have a broken-down car or truck sitting in your yard, tall grass or a lot of trash, you could be violating your city’s rules. Paducah is reminding homeowners about city codes and what happens if they don’t correct any violations.

Code enforcers are walking through neighborhoods providing courtesy notices. They’ll return in two weeks, and if a problem continues, they’ll give the homeowner an orange citation with a one-week deadline. Next, there is a citation and fee of $130. If those measures don’t work, the city will hire a contractor. The homeowner will then have to pay the fee and the cost of the contractor.

Homer Sherley’s yard is covered in tall grass and weeds. He says he appreciates the reminder from the city and plans to get the problem solved as early as Tuesday.

Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cherry says they’ll work with homeowners if they need more time. “We've received some positive phone calls saying, 'Hey, we didn't know this. We'll take care of it,' So, we hope it turns out to be a positive project.”

Even if trash ends up in your yard and it isn’t your fault, Cherry says it is your responsibility to clean it up. He says the initiative is about making communities look better and make them safer.

You should check with your city’s policies, but Cherry says most west Kentucky cities have similar codes. He also says if you have a question or want to report a house, call the city code enforcement office.