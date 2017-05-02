Living with a broken levee

People living along the Mississippi River are accustomed to the river rising and even causing some flooding. Those living near the break along Len Small Levee in Alexander County, Illinois are now dealing with a new reality. The broken levee has left many homes and even businesses vulnerable to flood damage every time the river rises.

Jennifer Korte is living a short distance from where high waters breached the Len Small Levee last year near Miller City, IL. Since then they watch the river forecast very closely. To protect their home, Jennifer and her family have been reinforcing a protective barrier they created with sand and rock. They are also have a plan and are ready to move to higher ground. Sunday was an emotional day for their family as they packed belongings and special items to move out of the coming water.

Many people question why farmers and business owners stay in the path of possible future flooding. Jennifer says that the answer isn't simple. Many of the farms and properties are third and fourth generation and it's the way they make a living. She explains that they are trying to adapt even though there is no guarantee that the levee will be fixed. Many farms are already planted for Spring and even though much of it will be under water by later in the week, they stay because it's what they know.

Korte also explained that with each flooding event it gets harder and harder to plan for a growing season on the farm. Flood insurance is very expensive but an absolute necessity. She says the fear of the unknown and the hole in the levee leaves them wondering how often the area will flood if the repairs are never made. The Army Corp has denied funding to fix the nearly mile-wide stretch of open levee and local farmers are hoping to try and fill in some of the gap with their own equipment when flood waters retreat.