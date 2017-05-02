Grand Tower, Illinois, braces for flooding from 2 rivers

People in Grand Tower, Illinois, and communities near it in Jackson County have their eyes on floodwaters rising along the Mississippi and the Big Muddy rivers.

Crews are out filling sandbags Tuesday. Just a few feet away from where crews are working in the heart of Grand Tower, water in the Mississippi and nearby Big Muddy rises higher and higher. Just a year and a half ago, people there packed up and prepared for the New Year’s Flood that swept the area. With waters rising quickly now, they’re getting ready to do it all over again.

The water is rising higher and higher near Grand Tower’s levees. Down the road at city hall, Roxane Collins and some of the women around town are cooking up and dishing out food for volunteers. Collins said it helps keep her mind off the floodwaters that could hit her and her neighbors.

"We live on a hill, so we're not going to be flooded. But, a lot of the people, they might. We'd be stuck. We wouldn't have any electric or water, and we don't have a boat. So, I don't know how we'd get out," Collins said.

"Yeah, you know, everybody's concerned. You just don't know what's going to happen," Grand Tower Levee and Drainage District Commissioner Red Mezo said. He isn’t packing up his home just yet, but he’s helping people in the community prepare the town and the area’s levees for the water.

None of the slides along the Big Muddy River have been repaired since the New Year’s Flood a year and a half ago, Mezo said. He said the project was bid out just a month ago by the Army Corps of Engineers, but they haven’t heard anything since. And now, it’s too late. He and others in town are concerned about the levees on both rivers holding up.

"The Mississippi is in pretty good shape, but we do have a lot of slides on the Big Muddy side that we're really concerned with," Mezo said.

Kurt Falkenburry and members of the Gorham Fire Department are working to stop that water from getting in, filling sandbags to fortify levees.

“Most of our guys got here around 7 a.m. We're just sandbagging, getting ready to load up and take out where it's needed," Falkenburry said. With every scoopful of sand and every bag they fill, they're helping the people in Grand Tower prepare for the high waters headed their way.

"We was going to have to go to work to save our little town," Falkenburry said.

"It's something that we go through, but everybody goes through it together. And down here, everybody helps each other," Collins said.

Despite the potential for floodwaters pouring in from the rivers, most people in town say they’re not leaving. At least, not until any evacuation orders come down.

Crews at city hall say they do need supplies for volunteers and for those staying in their homes. They’re asking for water, food, and any kind of supplies that may help victims. Those can be dropped off at Grand Tower City Hall in town, or call 618-697-4272.