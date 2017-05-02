Closure planned on Missouri side of Chester Bridge

The Missouri Department of Transportation says it expects to close the Chester Bridge on the Missouri side on Thursday due to rising water on the Mississippi River.

The Bridge connects Route 51 in Perryville, Missouri, to Chester, Illinois. MoDOT expects to close the bridge at noon on May 4. The closure is planned because of predicted river levels and crest levels, and MoDOT says the bridge will have to be closed to prevent additional flooding in Perry County.

Drivers who normally use the bridge to travel from Missouri to Illinois are advised to plan alternate routes ahead of the closure, MoDOT says.