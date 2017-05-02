Closure planned on Missouri side of Chester Bridge

The Missouri Department of Transportation says it expects to close the Chester Bridge on the Missouri side on Thursday due to rising water on the Mississippi River.More
The Missouri Department of Transportation says work is underway to temporarily raise part of Route 177 in Cape Girardeau County Tuesday.
Missouri transportation officials have announced an interstate closure that, along with other major route closures, will cut St. Louis off from any roads to the south.
A number of roads in Jackson County, Illinois, remain closed after recent flooding. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department released an updated list of closed roads on Monday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road was blocked in the Skinframe Creek area between Princeton and Fredonia
