1 person killed, another injured in Marshall County wreck

By Staff report
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -

One person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marshall County, Kentucky.

Sheriff Kevin Byars tells us two cars got into an off-set, head-on collision on the eastbound lane of U.S. 68 near Salem Chapel Road, killing one of the drivers. 

Byars says he believes that driver had a medical emergency.

The crash also injured a passenger in the other car.

