Murray State AD: MVC has not yet made expansion decision

Murray State Director of Athletics Allen Ward made pointed comments on social media Tuesday night shooting down reports Murray State was no longer in the running to join the Missouri Valley Conference.

This started Tuesday morning when national college basketball analyst Mark Adams tweeted how a source had confirmed to him Valparaiso was the apparent front-runner to replace Wichita State in the Missouri Valley Conference and that Valpo would likely be the only team the MVC added.

After Adam's tweets, WPSD Sports reached out to Ward and asked if the Missouri Valley Conference told him Murray State was no longer in the running to join the MVC. In a text message, Ward wrote: "Absolutely not. The (MVC) presidents haven't met or even voted. I was told our site visit was strong and I fully expect us to receive serious consideration amongst the league presidents. I believe we bring as much, if not more, to the table when comparing our history, winning tradition, and incredible fan support."

Tuesday evening, another report came out saying a Murray State source confirmed the school would not be a member of the Missouri Valley Conference. Ward took to social media to deny that story.

"The report is not accurate," Ward wrote on Twitter. "Murray State University officials have NOT confirmed these rumors! The discussion and vote has not occurred. Stop reporting on rumors. If I say we haven't been notified and (are) still in the running, then we are. I have no reason to say otherwise."

Murray State, Valparaiso, Milwaukee, and Nebraska-Omaha are the four schools the Missouri Valley Conference are looking at to potentially replace Wichita State.