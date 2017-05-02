Jackson County prepares for more flooding

Carl Heins has lived in Jackson County for more than 60 years. Living close to the Degognia Fountain Bluff Levee in Jackson County it's safe to say he has seen his fair share of flooding. That's why he and his neighbors are not planning to evacuate their homes if waters continue to rise throughout the week.

"A far as I know, everybody's saying I think a couple of them may get nervous and may move a little bit of equipment," said Carl Heins.

The community was forced to close a major road and strengthen its levee, because the road behind it is flooded. That is expected to worsen in the coming days. It's creating longer commutes.

"It's really a major highway here, you know. So, it makes people have to drive 30 or 40 minutes longer," said Heins.

The sandbag wall that was used to reinforce the levee was a community effort, something that they have gotten used to.

"Everybody who lives here is used to it. It kind of goes with the territory," said Heins.

Sgt. Mark Wilson from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they are anticipating the rise of the Mississippi River.

"What we are anticipating is two crests. That's one in a few days, and with additional rainfall, we are hoping that that crest goes down enough that with the additional rainfall it's going to cause it to come back up and crest again, " said Wilson.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it plans to keep adding more closed roads to the list.