Missouri Bar providing free legal hotline for flood survivors

The Missouri Bar says it has activated its free Disaster Recovery Legal Assistance Hotline for people affected by flooding in the state.

Volunteer lawyers will provide storm survivors with free legal services, according to the Missouri Bar. Those services include:

- Help with medical and property insurance claims

- Counseling on landlord-tenant questions, as well as real estate property and mortgage questions

- Help with home repair contracts and contractors

- Replacement of wills and other important legal documents that were lost or destroyed in the storms and flooding

- Consumer protections, such as price-gouging and avoiding scams in the rebuilding process

The toll-free number is 1-800-829-4128.