Brad Keselowski crew chief to serve suspension at Talladega

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Brad Keselowski will not have crew chief Paul Wolfe this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway as he serves part of a suspension Team Penske has been appealing.



Keselowski's No. 2 team was penalized for infractions at the March 19 race at Phoenix. Wolfe was suspended for three races, but Penske has appealed and Wolfe has only missed one race.



Team Penske has a final appeal of the penalties scheduled for Tuesday, but the team decided Wolfe would skip Talladega as a preventive move. Should the team lose the appeal, Wolfe would only have to miss the next race at Kansas. He would be cleared to return for the All-Star race and Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.



Team Penske says engineer Brian Wilson will replace Wolfe at Talladega.

