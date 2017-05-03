MoDOT updates list of roads closed by flooding in southeast Missouri

The Missouri Department of Transportation sent out an updated list of roads closed by flooding in southeast Missouri Tuesday night.

MoDOT says the following roads are closed:

Bollinger County:

Route H-north of Route 51

Route 91-Castor River Diversion Channel from Route T to Outer 91

Butler County:

Route 158-from Route 142 to US 67

Route 142-Route B in Ripley County to Route HH near Vastus in Butler County and from Route HH north to Route 158

Route N-CRD 243 to CRD 232

Route 53-from Route UU to Route HH

Route HH-from Route H to CRD 329

Cape Girardeau County:

Route N-from Route U to Route NN and CRD 253 to CRD 254

Route HH-from Route OO to end of state maintenance

Route U-from Route T to Route A

Kingshighway-Route 74 to Castor River Diversion Channel at Scott City

Route 74-Route 25 to CRD 214

Route 177-from CRD 651 to Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Carter County:

Route Y

Douglas County:

Route EE-at North Fork River; near Route AD

Route U-at Bryant Creek; south of Olathia

Route Y-at Cowskin Creek; approximately 3.5 miles after Route 76

Route 14-from Route 95 at Gentryville to Route AC

Route C-between CRD C-128 to just past the Wright/Douglas County line

Route W-near Route 95 at Vanzant to Route AH

Route AB-at Vera Cruz Access

Route AP-from Route 181 in Douglas County to Route 14 in Howell County

Dunklin County:

Route UU-from Route NN to CRD 711/end of state maintenance

Route DD-west of Route 53; from CRD 213 to CRD 203

Howell County:

Route 142-Route E to Route FF

Route UU-from Route 63 to east of CRD 2150

Route U-from Route UU to Route N

Route 63-from West Plains to south of Willow Springs, Mo.

Route N-from Route 17 to US 63

Route CC-from Dora, Mo. in Ozark County to Route AD in Howell County

Route AP-from Route 181 in Douglas County to Route 14 in Howell County

Route Z-from Route P to Route 76

Route AB-west of Route 160

Iron County:

Route C-east of Route 49 to west of CRD 424 in Madison County

Route D

Route F-at Crane Pond Creek

Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County

Madison County:

Route C-east of Route 49 in Iron County to west of CRD 424 in Madison County

Route V-CRD 243 to Route F

Ozark County:

Route 181-from Route H at Crossroads to Route N

Route 95-at Bryant Creek; between CRD 164 and CRD 156 and at Spring Creek; between CRD 136 and CRD 138

Route H-from CRD 352 to CRD 346

Route 160-at Route 95, Lutie, Mo. and at Norfolk Lake at Tecumseh

Route JJ-from CRD 920 to CRD 916 at Thornfield, Mo.

Route CC-from Dora, Mo. in Ozark County to Route AD in Howell County

Route J-Lick Creek; north of Howards Ridge

Route PP-North Fork River; near Route 160

Route O-from Route 101 at Bakersfield to end of state maintenance

Route V-from Route O to US 160

Perry County:

Route E-from CRD 534 to CRD 322

Route AA-between CRD 508/510 and CRD 522

Route A-from Wittenberg to CRD 448

Route B-from Route K to CRD 502

Route C-at Menfro

Reynolds County:

Route 106-from west of Ellington in Reynolds County to near Current River in Shannon County (east of Route H)

Route F-at Logan Creek

Route K-east of Route O to west of CRD 440

Route B-CRD 786 to CRD 785 and CRD 758

Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County

Ripley County:

Route 142-at Doniphan, Mo. and Route B in Ripley County to Route HH near Vastus in Butler County

Route 21-in Doniphan, Mo.

Route A-near 21S-3 to CRD A-7

Route Y-from Pumpkin Patch Road to CRD Y-3

Scott County:

Route E-at Commerce

Shannon County:

Route KK-Piatt Road to Route K at Akers

Route NN

Route 106-near Current River (east of Route H) to west of Ellington in Reynolds County and from Alley Spring to Route E (due to slide)

Route 99-at Spring Creek; north of Route MM

Route M-from Route 60 to end of state maintenance

St. Genevieve County:

Route 32-from Gisi Road to Siebert Road

Route J-from Route 61 to Buehler Road

Route 61-from Route H to Route M

Stoddard County:

Route T-from CRD 404 in Stoddard County to the Wayne/Butler County line|

Eastbound Route 60 Ramp at Route 51 (Fisk/Puxico)

Texas County:

Route 32-from Hillcrest Road to Mason Drive

Route EE-from Route 181 to Route AD

Wayne County:

Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County

Route FF-CRD 378 to CRD 380

Route KK-south of CRD 456

Route 34-at St. Francis River Bridge; from Route 143 to CRD 310 (west of US 67)

Business 67-from Route D to US 67; near Greenville, Mo.

Route 49-from Mill Spring, Mo. to CRD 440

Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County

Route D-at East Fork Lost Creek

Route T-from CRD 404 in Stoddard County to the Wayne/Butler County line

Wright County:

Route AB-Wolf Creek; near Adamson Road

Route E-Gasconade River; from Robinette Drive to north of Broyles Road

Route Z-Elk Creek-between Emmerson Road and Clayton Road

Route C-between CRD C-128 to just past the Wright/Douglas County line