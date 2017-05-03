McDowell, “The Golfer," succeeding in discus throw

Future Murray State women’s golfer and current Murray High senior Sarah McDowell finished up her high school golfing career with a runner-up finish in the 2016 Girls’ KHSAA Golf State Tournament.

But her senior year of athletics is not over just yet.

McDowell is also trying to end her career at state in her second sport of discus throw where she is known as “The Golfer.”

"I started in sixth grade,” McDowell said. “(Mark) Boggess just happened to find me in the hallway and was like, “You should do this.” ... After the first race in the 400 meter in the first meet he was like, “Let’s make you a thrower."

McDowell has won the individual discus throw state championship in back to back seasons.

The senior also officially joined the golf team in her sixth grade year as well.

“It's the same motion,” McDowell said of how golf and discus throw relates. “You got to have the same strengths … But it is the same motion.”

McDowell has used that motion to earn herself a nickname at the state level.

“Certain competitors of hers that she has beaten in the past couple of years now label her as “The Golfer,” Murray track and field head coach Mark Boggess said. “She just kind of laughs at that.”

“They hate that they get beat by the golfer and I take that as a complement,” McDowell said.

Now in order to fully complement her high school golfing career, the future Racer hopes to capture her third straight state championship.

"It's going to be hard, but I can just work my butt off until I get to state," McDowell said.

