Lane restrictions on Eggners Ferry Bridge Wednesday

Traffic on the US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge will be down to one lane in both directions Wednesday.



Crews need the lane closures so that they can work on the bridge navigation lights.



Both east and westbound traffic will be moved to the left hand lane.



The Eggners Ferry Bridge carries US 68/KY 80 traffic over Kentucky Lake between Aurora, Kentucky and the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.