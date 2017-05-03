Six things to know - 5/3/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Two police officers shot overnight in Chicago are expected to recover. The Chicago Police Superintendent says they believe the officers, who were in plain clothes, were targeted. There have been no arrests so far, but persons of interest are being questioned. Investigators have also found a car and guns they believe are connected to the suspect.



Crews will be closing a section of KY 1382 in Graves County, Kentucky. It is happening near the Barber Road intersection just south of the Lynnville community. The closure starts at 8:00 a.m. for paving. There will be no marked detour.



Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is recovering in the hospital after an outpatient procedure. The treatment was to try and fix an irregular heartbeat. He was recently diagnosed with the condition. Durbin is expected to remain in the hospital for the rest of the week.



Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle will visit Chicago to talk about their planned library and museum today. The Obama Foundation says almost half of the exhibition design work for the museum will be done by minority and women-owned businesses.



Today President Trump will meet with two House Republicans who are against the plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. The president will meet with Billy Long of Missouri and Fred Upton of Michigan. Some House Republicans are concerned the bill would impact those with pre-existing conditions.



Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain tonight. Heavy rain last weekend caused a sudden rise in rivers in Missouri, Illinois, and Arkansas. Two more inches of rain is expected to hit some of those hard hit areas over the next two days.