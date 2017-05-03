Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned library, museum - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned library, museum

Posted: Updated:
CHICAGO (AP) -

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will visit Chicago for a community meeting to discuss their planned library and museum.

The Obamas plan to host a round table discussion Wednesday to "update the community" on the progress of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on Chicago's South Side. The Obamas are also expected to hear from community members on their ideas for the library.

New York-based Ralph Appelbaum Associates will head a team of several firms and individuals with expertise in media, lighting and acoustics in designing exhibits.

The Obama Foundation has said almost half of the exhibition design work for the museum will be performed by minority- and women-owned businesses.

The project is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned library, museum

    Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned library, museum

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:51:36 GMT

    Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will visit Chicago for a community meeting to discuss their planned library and museum.

    More

    Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will visit Chicago for a community meeting to discuss their planned library and museum.

    More

  • Sen. Dick Durbin treated for irregular heartbeat

    Sen. Dick Durbin treated for irregular heartbeat

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:39:02 GMT

    Durbin was recently diagnosed with atrial flutter, a common, non-life threatening condition in which the heart beats less efficiently but one in which symptoms are often not noticeable.

    More

    Durbin was recently diagnosed with atrial flutter, a common, non-life threatening condition in which the heart beats less efficiently but one in which symptoms are often not noticeable.

    More

  • Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote

    Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:38 AM EDT2017-05-03 10:38:01 GMT

    Negotiators on the bill say it looks pretty much like the measure would have looked like if it had been ironed out last year under Obama — save for Trump's add-ons for the Pentagon and the border. 

    More

    Negotiators on the bill say it looks pretty much like the measure would have looked like if it had been ironed out last year under Obama — save for Trump's add-ons for the Pentagon and the border. 

    More
    •   
Powered by Frankly