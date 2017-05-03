Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned library, museum

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will visit Chicago for a community meeting to discuss their planned library and museum.More
Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will visit Chicago for a community meeting to discuss their planned library and museum.More
Durbin was recently diagnosed with atrial flutter, a common, non-life threatening condition in which the heart beats less efficiently but one in which symptoms are often not noticeable.More
Durbin was recently diagnosed with atrial flutter, a common, non-life threatening condition in which the heart beats less efficiently but one in which symptoms are often not noticeable.More
Negotiators on the bill say it looks pretty much like the measure would have looked like if it had been ironed out last year under Obama — save for Trump's add-ons for the Pentagon and the border.More
Negotiators on the bill say it looks pretty much like the measure would have looked like if it had been ironed out last year under Obama — save for Trump's add-ons for the Pentagon and the border.More
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled the prospect of increased cooperation in Syria Tuesday, in what the White House called a "very good" phone discussion that included a focus on setting up safe zones in the war-torn nation.More
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled the prospect of increased cooperation in Syria Tuesday, in what the White House called a "very good" phone discussion that included a focus on setting up safe zones in the war-torn nation.More
The chairman of the House Transportation Committee is urging United Airlines and other carriers to use the notoriety of a passenger's removal from a United flight to make changes that improve customer service.More
The chairman of the House Transportation Committee is urging United Airlines and other carriers to use the notoriety of a passenger's removal from a United flight to make changes that improve customer service.More