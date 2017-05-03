Tetanus vaccines being offered for Southern Illinois residents fighting floodwaters

Tetanus shots are available to southern Illinois residents dealing with floodwaters.



Tetanus is a poison produced by a germ that can enter the body through any break in the skin. It can cause serious, painful spasms of all muscles and can lead to “locking” of the jaw.



The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department wants to protect those fighting the floodwaters in southern Illinois and is offering tetanus vaccines.



Not everyone affected by the flood needs a tetanus vaccine. You only need one if you were exposed to flood waters and:

- You are an adult who has not received tetanus containing vaccine in the last 10 years.

- You are a child who has not completed the tetanus series or is behind on routine immunizations.

- You are a teen or adult with a wound exposed to flood waters that has not had tetanus containing vaccine in the last 5 years.



If you meet the above criteria, you can get a tetanus shot at the walk-in clinics of the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department. They are located at:

- 8160 Express Drive, Marion, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

- 403 East Park Street, Benton, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.



Both walk-in clinics are open from 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



The vaccine costs $55 and the health department accepts both private insurance and Illinois Medicaid.



For more information call (618) 439-0951 or (618) 993-8111.