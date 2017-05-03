Troopers asking for help regarding woman found dead in Trigg County

Kentucky State Police are asking for help in the death of 33-year-old Christina Edmonson of Cadiz.



Her body was found near Oak Grove Church Road in Trigg County on Tuesday, April 25.



An autopsy has been performed but a cause of death has not been confirmed.



Troopers are asking anyone who had contact with Christina or knowledge of her whereabouts between March 13, 2017, and April 25, 2017, to call them.



You can call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.