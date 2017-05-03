Overturned semi blocking traffic on Interstate 24 near Paducah

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an overturned semi on Interstate 24 is causing traffic issues near Paducah.



The semi turned over near exit 7.



Both east and westbound traffic is down to one lane due to the crash.



No word on any injuries.



A wrecker is trying to remove the truck with the load of lumber still in place. If that is unsuccessful, the load of lumber may have to be offloaded before the semi can be removed.



Cleanup is expected to last until at least 3:00 p.m., if not until 5:00 p.m.



Drivers can detours between exit 11 and exit 16 via US 62 and KY 1954.



