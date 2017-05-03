Union City, TN man charged with soliciting sex from a minor - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Union City, TN man charged with soliciting sex from a minor

MARTIN, TN -

A Union City, Tennessee man has been arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor.

35-year-old Brett Wheeler was charged with sexual solicitation of a 13 year old minor and criminal attempt to commit aggravated statutory rape.

He will be arraigned in Weakley County General Sessions Court on May 4.

