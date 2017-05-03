2 men arrested after troopers find more than 80 pounds of marijuana in car

Two men were arrested after state troopers found about 81 pounds of marijuana in Lyon County Wednesday morning. The drugs were found after troopers pulled over two cars they say were traveling together.

The cars were stopped around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 69 by Kentucky State Police Post 1 Interdiction Team. Troopers searched the cars during the stop, and KSP says they found about 81 pounds of "high grade" marijuana in one of them. Troopers also found money KSP says is believed to be drug trafficking proceeds.

Troopers say 32-year-old Salvador Rodriguez of Visalia California was driving the car holding the marijuana. He was charged with felony marijuana trafficking. The driver of the other car, 30-year-old Antonio Hernandez Jr. of Clovis, California, was charged with felony marijuana trafficking and felony conspiracy to traffic marijuana. Both men were jailed in the Caldwell County Jail.