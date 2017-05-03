3 killed, 1 injured in 1-car wreck in Union County

Three people have died and one was injured in a single-car crash on Shiloh Road in Union County, Illinois, Wednesday, according to state police.More
The semi turned over near exit 7. Westbound traffic is down to one lane. Both eastbound lanes are open.More
One person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marshall County, Kentucky. Sheriff Kevin Byars tells us two cars got into an off-set, head-on collision on the eastbound lane of U.S. 68 near Salem Chapel Road, killing one of the drivers.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there is a two car crash between the 15 and 16 mile marker. This is just north of the KY 408 intersection.More
A Mayfield man was injured in a crash on KY Dam Road Monday morning.More
