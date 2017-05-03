3 killed, 1 injured in 1-car wreck in Union County

Three people have died and one was injured in a single-car crash on Shiloh Road in Union County, Illinois, Wednesday, according to state police.

The Illinois State Police says a car was headed northbound on Shiloh Road about half a mile south of Nance Lane in Union County when it ran off the right shoulder of the road. The car went through a shallow ditch and hit a tree before it came to a stop. The wreck happened around 1:07 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, and another passenger was flown to a hospital.

ISP says the names of the people involved in the wreck are not being released yet, pending family notification.