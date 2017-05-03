Eyes on the Mississippi River, Cape Girardeau prepares for flooding

The Mississippi River is rising quickly at about 2 feet a day in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. It's expected to crest there Sunday morning at 48.5 feet, 16.5 feet above flood stage. That's just 5 inches below the record high set back in 2016.

Finals are next week at Southeast Missouri State University. Rider Garrett says he's taking a break from studying to help families impacted by the flood.

"It's really real, how dangerous and how scary, and how much can come from this, and how painful it can be," says Garrett. "It's very scary, and its very concerning just to be a part of it."

Garrett plays football for the university. He says his teammates noticed the river getting dangerously close to some homes on the north side of town. So, they jumped into action, helping fill sandbags along with other volunteers.

On Wednesday, Assistant Public Works Director Stan Polivick took me to the top of the floodwall.

"The river is powerful, and we've got to be respectful of this river all the time," says Polivick.

Polivick says the flood wall is doing its job, keeping water from flowing into downtown and hurting local businesses.

"It may create a little business with people coming to look and see," says Polivick. "But it's business as usual downtown, which we're glad of. We hope that everybody just takes for granted that the wall is going to work and we're going to do our jobs extraordinarily well, and they can just go about their daily routine and not have to worry about it."

However, Polivick does say some homes and businesses on the edges of town will take on water. He says as the Mississippi River continues to rise, parts of Highway 74 will be shut down.

Polivick says the river is expected to go back down to flood stage, 32 feet, by mid-May.