Community concerned as water rises on Big Muddy River

The Big Muddy River keeps rising higher, putting families and homes at risk. It’s not expected to crest until Thursday, but people in Murphysboro, Illinois, are already keeping a close eye on the water and preparing for floods.

The rising Big Muddy sits behind Shawn McBride and his daughter, Aria’s, home. His backyard keeps most of the water away, but he says it’s hard to watch the water taking over so much of the town.

"Some of the ways in and out of town where the roads are low and the water's coming over the roads, it's an eerie feeling," McBride said.

The rising water is closing roads all over town, including the one in Murphysboro that leads to the waste water treatment plant. Crews are boating to and from Riverside Park to the plant to keep sewer systems running despite flooding.

Crews are out filling sandbags, helping stop that water from going into homes and businesses. Katie and Carl Bryant say they didn’t see any flooding near their home in Goreville, but they wanted to help out people who did.

"The bigger pile we leave, the more people can take," Carl said.

"And there's a lot of people that weren't able to come out and do something like this today, so (I'm) glad we're able to come here and help," Katie said.

The Big Muddy is expected to crest Thursday. But, with more rain in the forecast, that may change. McBride says even if it does, he doesn’t think it will come close to being as devastating as previous floods.

"I doubt it. I think the flood back in '93, that's probably a once-in-a-lifetime flood. And I've already seen it once in my lifetime, so I'm not too worried about it," McBride said. But, if it does rise, he said he’ll help others build flood walls or whatever is needed to help protect the community.

The sand used to protect homes was donated by State Rep. Terri Bryant. At its highest level, the Big Muddy is expected to be about a food and a half below the record of 40.5 feet.