Health experts want you to follow guidelines to stay healthy around floodwater

As flooding threatens homes in the Local 6 region, health experts warn that floodwater can be harmful to your health.

"It's about 5-and-a-half to 6 feet under water," Gary Squires said.

Squires' dock and most of his backyard now sit beneath the waters of Horseshoe Lake.

"At one time I thought it was very beautiful," Squires said, but now "As far as I'm concerned, it's lost it's beauty."

He said over the years he's dealt with too much flooding at his Olive Branch, Illinois, home. Not to mention, the floodwater attracts mosquitoes and other unwanted guests.

"I don't like snakes. If I walk out there, I'm constantly looking around," Squires said.

It's not only mosquitoes and other critters you need to worry about, but there's also bacteria in the water. That's why health experts say it's best to minimize contact between the water and your skin.

"You have potential of the sewers backing up, and then you have that overflow or seepage from sewage that get into flood waters," Franklin-WIlliamson Bi-County Health Department Director of Health Education Carrie Eldridge said.



The main concern is tetanus. Eldridge said tetanus is a poison produced by germs that can enter your body through a wound or even a tiny puncture in your skin, but Squires said avoiding floodwater can be a problem.

"You can't avoid it if your property is flooded. You've got to tend to it the best you can," he said.

Eldridge said if you have to go into floodwater, keep cuts clean and covered. Wash all clothes worn during flood cleanup in hot water and detergent. Wash your hands frequently, and do not eat or drink anything exposed to floodwater.

"It's an ordeal. It's an ordeal," Squires said.

Flooding has created so many issues for Squires, that this time he decided he's moving somewhere else.

Tetanus is also preventable with a shot. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said almost all cases of tetanus are among people who have never received a tetanus vaccine. You can reach out to your doctor to make sure you have your shot.

When it comes to mosquitoes, wear repellant and avoid going outside during dawn and dusk. With snakes, use extra caution in your yard or even entering your home if you've had flooding near your property.

The Franklin-Willaimson Bi-County Health Department also advises you to use the following guidelines when cleaning your home after flooding.

Take the following precautions to prevent injury: Turn off main power switches if necessary. Air out and wipe dry all appliances and electrical outlets exposed to water before use.

If there are fuel oil or gas systems, be sure tanks are secure and all lines are free from breaks.

Wear rubber boots, gloves, and an N95 or HEPA respirator mask during removal and cleanup.

Open windows if possible to ventilate and dry the area. Fans can be used to help with drying.

Keep children from playing in flood and sewer water. General Cleaning:

· Discard any contaminated objects that cannot be thoroughly washed or laundered.

· Wash contaminated surfaces and objects with warm, soapy water and disinfect with a bleach and water solution made of no more than 1 cup of bleach per 1 gallon of water. For objects that would be damaged by bleach, use a home or laundry disinfectant.

· Make sure to read and follow label instructions. Do not use ammonia. Do not mix ammonia and bleach; the vapors are hazardous.

· Scrub and wash all objects in the affected area of your home, including clothes, exposed to flood waters. Use warm, not hot, tap water with soap.

Specific Cleaning:

· Carpets and rugs that cannot be thoroughly dried and cleaned should be discarded and replaced.

· There are professional home cleaning services that may be able to clean carpets, furniture, and drapes.

· Paneling and wallboard must be immediately cleaned and dried thoroughly. If the damage is severe, they should be removed and replaced.

· Pump out standing water and remove all debris in basements. Wait to pump until flood waters have receded below basement level. Allow debris to drain before disposal. Strain away all liquids from trash. After straining trash, wrap in newspaper and store in tight-lid garbage cans until pick up.

For additional information on flooding, click here, or click here. Eldrige also said to reach out to your local health department of emergency management office if you need resources or any information.